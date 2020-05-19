|
|
June 14, 1925 - April 19, 2020 On April 19, 2020 the world lost a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and a great friend. Robert P. Hughes was born in 1925 to loving parents Edward Hughes and Lauda Reine (St. Jacques) Hughes of Belmont, Mass. The youngest of five, he grew up surrounded by extended family and graduated from Belmont High School in 1942. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. After graduating in January 1945, he was commissioned to the U.S. Maritime Service as a Merchant Marine during World War II. He served as Third Engineer on the Liberty Ship SS James, delivering wartime supplies to Belgium, New Guinea, Australia, and the Philippines from 1945 to 1946. After his military service, Bob continued to study engineering at Louisiana State University. He became a chemical engineer in the pulp and paper industry with Charles T. Main and was employed there until his retirement in 1997. In 1952 Bob met the love of his life, Anne Weller, on a date arranged by mutual friends. On April 11, 1953 Anne & Bob were married at St. Josephs Church in Belmont, Mass. Together they raised their three wonderful children, Laura, Emily, and Walter. Bob enjoyed a wide range of creative pursuits including nature, photography, art, history, and reading. He especially loved sharing his interests with his children while sharing the labor of love caring for them with his wife. It was not uncommon for him to be found changing diapers, doing laundry, and taking his children for nature walks. Bobs carefully composed photographs came to life in his home darkroom. His favorites were portraits of his children, the city of Boston, and nature. Many lunch hours were spent capturing moments in time around the city. Some of his photographs became award winners and he easily followed the digital age into the era of Photoshop and Lightroom. Throughout his life Bob continued to develop his skill at painting (watercolor, pen and ink, mixed media) through workshops at deCordova Museum and local adult education classes. He enjoyed regular visits to the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. After his retirement, Bob gave back to his community in Belmont through many volunteer activities. He served as Secretary of the Belmont Retired Mens Club. He volunteered for the Friends of the Belmont Public Library. Bob also volunteered with the Belmont Council on Aging, teaching ESL and helping seniors with tax preparation for many years. In the fall of 2018 he and Anne relocated to Heritage Assisted Living where he regularly attended a reading group Hooked on Books, garden club, and art class. During the warmer months he found much pride and enjoyment growing a beautiful zinnia garden from seed. His bouquets were sought after and appreciated by members of the Heritage Community. Bob leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Anne Hughes of Belmont, Mass.; his daughter Laura Hughes and her husband William of Acton, Mass; his daughter Emily Hughes of Oakland, Calif.; and his cherished granddaughter Isabel Rodriguez of Acton, Mass. He was predeceased by his son, Walter C. Hughes of New York City, NY in 1995. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Our lives are forever blessed. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately for the immediate family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when it becomes possible. Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont, MA 617-484-6900 www.swdfuneralhome.com. Charitable contributions in Bobs memory can be made to: Heritage at Framingham, 747 Water St. Framingham, MA 01701, 1-508-788-6050, www. heritageassistedliving.org.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from May 19 to May 26, 2020