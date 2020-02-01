Home

T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
Ronald Pettinato
Ronald A. Pettinato


1948 - 2020
Ronald A. Pettinato Obituary
Ronald Anthony Pettinato, 71, of Sunrise, passed away January 20, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA; Ronald graduated from Belmont High School, then joining the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany before serving as a gunner in the Vietnam War. After being Honorably Discharged, he found a career in Sheet Metal Union for construction, which he retired from after 20 years. Ronalds favorite past-time was cars, working with his hands, biking, traveling, but most of all, spending time with his loving children, Brianna Pettinato and Ronald A. Pettinato, Jr. His daughter, and son, were the love of his life, and they are going to miss him dearly. Ronald is survived by his two children, Brianna and Ronald A. Pettinato, Jr., sisters, Rosalie Coluccio and Deborah ONeal; and brothers, Ben and Matthew Pettinato. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Pettinato; and parents, Margaret and Matthew Pettinato. Ronald will be laid to rest next to his wife in Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/ Weston, 954-587-6888, tmralph.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -