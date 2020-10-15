1/1
Sally Madigan
Sally (Flynn) Madigan, age 79 of Falmouth, MA formerly of Belmont and Mission Hill, passed away on October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Madigan for 58 years. Loving mother of Mark Madigan and his wife Christine of Watertown, MA, Karen Stuart of Reading, MA and Christine Covel and her husband Bill of Cheshire, CT. Devoted Nana of Michael, Elise, Samantha, Timothy, Matthew and Daniel. Sally was the sister of late Myles Flynn, Leonard Flynn, James Flynn and Mary Hardiman. Sally is survived by her brothers Martin Flynn of Norton, John Flynn of Naples, FL, Arthur Flynn of Celebration, FL and Robert Flynn of Weymouth and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her family cherishes the time spent together at Falmouth Heights beach and in Naples Florida. Sallys strength during her battle with Parkinsons Disease was an inspiration. Her kindness and quick wit will be missed by all. There will be no services. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
October 14, 2020
So sorry to read of Sally's passing. My sincere condolences to Joe and the entire Madigan and Flynn Families. May Sally rest in peace. Sincerely, Richie Stanton
richard stanton
Friend
