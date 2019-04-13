|
|
Kenneth B. Hafen (57) & Tammy L. Hafen (58) beloved husband and wife, mother and father, Granny and Pop, son and daughter, brother and sister, passed away peacefully together after forty years of marriage at their home early in the morning of March 27th, 2019. Kenneth was born October 2nd, 1961 to Brent and Sylvia Hafen in Murray, Utah. Tammy was born July 15th, 1960 to Beverly Sillito and James Houston in Alberta, Canada. Ken married Tammy, his eternal companion, best friend, and true love on December 22nd, 1978 in Provo, Utah. Together they have had a wonderful life and many amazing adventures. Tammy was always up for Kens latest shenanigans and Ken was always supportive of Tammys latest crafting craze. Together, they raised seven children and are the proudest grandparents of 19 beautiful grandchildren, with surely more to come. The Hafens have lived a life of devotion to each other, their family, their friends, and their God. As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - Day Saints, Ken and Tammy have been devoted disciples of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Their lives have been an example for their family to live by. They will be dearly missed and always remembered. Ken and Tammy are survived by children and their spouses, Katie (Eric) Frommer, Laurie (Michael) Olson, Jenny (Robert) Downard, Matthew (Gislaine) Hafen, Ashley (Darin) Larsen, JayLynn (Joshua) Stokes, and Diana (Scott) Aylett; 19 grandchildren; Kens mother, Sylvia Hafen - Streuling; and many other dear family members. Services previously held. Interment to take place at East Lawn Cemetery in Provo, Utah at a later date.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019