Thomas F. Murphy
Thomas (Tom) F. Murphy, 82, of Belmont, MA, passed away suddenly at home, on September 15, 2020. Tom was was born in Somerville, MA, to Mary Catherine and Thomas Murphy in Union Square. He graduated from Somer ville High School, and enlisted in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division. At the end of his service, he returned to Somerville, and began working at MIT in Cambridge. He subsequently returned to Bentley University in Waltham, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Tom had a lengthy and successful career with the Federal government for 43 years. Tom was a loving and devoted husband of his wife, Anne, for nearly 54 years. He was also a supportive father to his three children, Patricia, Kathleen, and John. In addition to being survived by his wife and children, Tom also leaves behind his son-in-laws, R. Brian Ballard, Matthew Espelin, daughter-in-law, Jenny Murphy, and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Patrick, Jack, Ryan, Ellie and Megan. Tom is also survived by his sister, Mary Louise, of North Carolina, and several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, & nephews. Finally, last, but not least, his Japanese Bobtail cat, Bobby Murphy. Known for his enthusiasm for life, Tom made a solo parachute jump in Florida at the age of 79, and intended to repeat the feat in Florida in the near future! Visiting hours at the Brown and Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road, Belmont, will be Monday, September 21, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited (with COVID- 19 restrictions, Masks and Social Distancing). A funeral Mass and internment will be private. People wishing to honor his memory may make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust . Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.

Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 19, 2020
Requiescat in Pacem Amica!!
Airborne all the way!
Dick George
Served In Military Together
September 18, 2020
I love you Dad.
Rock Solid
John Murphy
Son
