Trevor Jamil ORourke, 25, of Belmont MA, died suddenly on December 7, 2019. Born April 7, 1994, in Boston at Brigham and Women's Hospital he is survived by his parents James and Laura, sister Dana, brother Brady, soulmate and partner Keri Beucler, maternal grandparents Walid and Carol Pharaon, aunts and uncles Madeline, Jackie, Jane, Edward, Basem and many cousins. Trevor attended Belmont Public Schools, Landmark Highschool, graduated from Clearway High School and then went on to Westfield State University. Early on the morning of Dec 7, 2019, one of the brightest lights in our life faded as we learned our first born son Trevor, the child who gave us the most special memory of being parents for the first time, passed away at the age of 25 after years of fighting polysubstance abuse. Trevor is not defined by the illness of addition that took his young life but rather by the strength, fortitude, and courage he put forth to overcome his disabilities and mental health struggles. Born five weeks premature, he came into this world fighting and despite his difficult entry, he was determined to belong in this world. Over the past 25 years, Trevor and his family left no stone unturned to find the best fit to meet his educational and emotional needs. Throughout his young life he worked hard in therapy and utilized many special education programs to build the skills needed to overcome his disabilities, and emotional hardships which too often included a sense that he didnt belong in this world. Despite all his struggles and ups and downs, he had many successes and many moments where he felt he did belong. So many people could see his passion, commitment and perseverance particularly when he took on a new challenge such as the way he spent hours perfecting the treflip skateboard trick, or the vigor and energy he put into his newly found hobby of rock-climbing. These were activities that helped keep his mind focused, his body healthy, and deadly substances at bay. Trevor was a kind, gentle soul and had a deep emotional bond with those he loved. We were all so fortunate to be a part of his short-lived lifewe love you to Infinity and Beyond! Visiting hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont on Friday, Dec. 13th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A celebration of Trevor will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery (Story Chapel) 580 Mt. Auburn Street Cambridge on Saturday Dec. 14th at 1:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trevor can be made to Learn to Cope, a support network for families coping with addiction: 4 Court St., Ste 110 Taunton, MA 02780 learn2cope.org/donate -3 or Foundation for Belmont Education, PO Box 518, Belmont, MA 02478 or FBE-Belmont.org/Giving.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019