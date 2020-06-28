To the Family: Vinny was a very special guy and we all loved both he and Grace at St Michael's Parish, Bedford, where they both attended daily Mass. We were all saddened and sorry when Vinny moved to be with his daughter this winter, but understood it was for the best. I personally missed seeing him and only hope that now he is at peace and with Grace and God. He was a beautiful spiritual man and he supported me greatly with my own loss. My condolences to the whole family.

Stephanie Davidson

Friend