|
|
Shirley A. (Dziengelewski) Grein, 83, beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Grein, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Ada (McHugh) and Joseph Dziengelewski. Before her retirement, Shirley was employed by Almy's Department Store and the United Way of the North Shore in Beverly. Shirley was an active member of the Beverly Senior Center and a member of the Altar Society of St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her sons, Joseph Grein and his wife Candace of Beverly, Richard Grein and his wife Adrienne, of Hanover, MD, and Thomas Grein and his wife Donna, of Poughkeepsie, NY, and her daughters Susan Andersen, of Beverly, and Carol Leighton and her husband David, of Beverly. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Hilary, Abigail, Michael, Katherine, Jennifer, Patrick, Matthew, Elizabeth, Allison, Timothy, Thomas and their spouses. She was also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind 3 sisters, Ada Meade of Coventry, RI, Joan Scharf and her husband George, of Summerville, SC, and Carol Ladue of Chicopee. She was also a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Shirley's funeral will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St., Beverly, on Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, on Sunday, April 28, from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Mary's , c/o Beverly Catholic Collaborative, 552 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Beverly Citizen from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019