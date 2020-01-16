|
Dr. Arthur H. Giles, 91, passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 13, 2020 at High Pointe House in Haverhill after a brief illness. Until his semi-retirement and move to North Andover in 2019 he had been a long-term resident of Billerica. He was born in Concord, N.H. in 1928 to Clarina and Arthur E. Giles, who moved to Boston shortly after his birth; his parents' marriage ended early in divorce, and he was raised as an only child by his mother and Walter Eaton, her second husband, with whom he moved to Billerica in 1941. He graduated from Billerica High School and attended the Ohio School of Podiatry. He opened his first practice with optometrist and friend Simon Bagdigian, then moved to a solo office on Boston Road in 1961, where he continued to practice until 2019. In his spare time he had interests in model trains, local and military history, and ship and airplane model building. Arthur had an engaging, positive attitude and always had a joke or a story to tell. He loved people and particularly enjoyed discussions in later years with staff and residents at the Oblate Residence in Tewksbury. Arthur is survived by his loving wife Barbara Grymes Giles. His first wife, Therese (Dutile) Giles, predeceased him; he is also survived by their five children: Therese Cheryl, Sterling, and Virginia Giles of Vermont, and Bradford Giles and Kimberlie Brunelle of New Hampshire, and by numerous grand- and great-grandchildren, his friend Joseph Lavoie, and Barbaras children. A second wife and other long-term partners predeceased him as well. Cremation was private. A celebration of Arthurs life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers it was Arthurs wish that we honor him by doing a kindness for a stranger. A guestbook is with www. sweeneymemorialfh.com.
