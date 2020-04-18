|
|
Barbara Brennan, age 62, Passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10th, 2020 at home in Billerica with her husband Bob, sons Bobby & Michael and grandson Matthew at her side. She will be missed by her granddaughter Paige, sisters Fran Larkin and Christine Gallup. A Memorial Service will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers or donations, please send the family a card with condolences to: 105 Gray Street, Billerica, MA 01821. She Will Be Missed Immensely!
Published in The Billerica Minutemen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020