Dorothy E. (Libby) Reardon, Loving Mother, Nana and Great Grandmother Age 86, wife of the late Edward L. Reardon Sr. died Sunday at her home surrounded by her five children and grandsons. She was born in Somerville, July 1, 1934, a daughter of the late George T. and Irene (Yeo) Libby and was raised in Somerville prior to moving to Billerica 58 years ago. Dorothy was employed at the former Holiday Inn in Burlington and later worked at the Bedford VA Hospital before her retirement. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to help a friend in need. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Reardon, Donna Spaulding and Denise Salemme all of Billerica and Doreen Crandall and her husband Mark of Florida; her son, Edward Reardon Jr. and his wife Dana of Billerica; her eight grandsons, Matthew DiCecca, Michael DiCecca and his fiance Erin Crowley, Eric Crandall and his wife McKenzie, Kevin Crandall, A.J. Salemme and Edward III, Jonathan and Cole Reardon and her great granddaughter, Madilyn Crandall, as well as her sons-in-law John DiCecca, James Salemme and Robert Spaulding. She is survived by her sister Irene Burdulis and family of Somerville. Godmother to Laureen Goguen. Beloved Auntie to Nancy Collins and Adam Goguen and countless nieces and nephews. Sister of the late George Jr., Edward Libby and Laurence "Duke" Libby, William, Walter and John Naughton. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 1 p.m. Face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dotties name to the Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org/donate
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www. sweeneymemorialfh.com
.