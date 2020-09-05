1/
George E. Brown
George E. Brown, 42, passed away Fri., August 28, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. Born in Winchester and raised in Billerica, he was employed for many years in the automotive industry. Visiting hours are Sat., September 12th from 2:00-5:00PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111), Acton. Due to the COVID situation, masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed. Burial is private. A complete obituary will be published on his memorial page actonfuneralhome.com, where visitors may also leave condolence messages to his family.

Published in The Billerica Minutemen from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
