Joseph Anthony Pasquale, 72. 'A man of kindness and generosity' Joseph was born on April 7, 1948. A long time resident of Billerica, Massachusetts, retired in Port Richey, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Joseph was a skilled and hard working mason for many years. As the owner of J.A. Pasquale Masonry he built a successful career forming strong ties to his community on both a personal and a professional level. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie Pasquale for over 52 years. He was the loving father of Daniel Pasquale of Billerica, Michelle Trainor and her husband Sean of North Reading, Lisa Topping and her husband Ronald of Billerica and Cynthia Pasquale of Billerica. He was the cherished grandfather of Michael Topping, Mark Topping, Ryan Trainor, Sean Baker and Joshua Nadeau. Joe loved his five grandsons deeply and treasured the time spent with each of them. He leaves behind a legacy of love and joy to many friends and family. Anyone who had the pleasure in knowing him will look warmly upon his memory. When conditions permit, a Celebration of Life will be held at future date.



