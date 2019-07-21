|
Marguerite E. (Farese) Savio beloved wife of the late Joseph Savio died Saturday July 6, 2019 at the Blaire House in Tewksbury after a long illness. She was born in Bernar- dsville, NJ, April 19, 1931 a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marguerite E. (Fichter) Farese and was a long time resident of Billerica. She is survived by her children, Philip Leck of FL, Rich- ard and Kathy Leck of FL, Charles and Lucinda Leck of KS, Kathy Gould of Billerica, Deb Meehan of Billerica, Elizabeth and William Farley of VT, Karen Leck of VT, Patty Leck of VT, Jenny and Mark Shaffer of VT, Cindy and Bob McCauley of Salem NY., 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was the mother of the late Peter and Michael Leck A Graveside Service will be held at the Notre Dame Cemetery, North Troy, VT. in September Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home.
