Myrtle A. Garrett

Myrtle A. Garrett Obituary
Myrtle A. (Cole) Garrett, 97, of Billerica and formerly of Mendon passed away on Fri. Oct. 4, 2019 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington. She was the wife of the late William E. Garrett. Mrs. Garrett had been employed as the school cafeteria manager at the former Mendon Center School (Clough School) retiring after 22 years. Previously, she worked as a home health aide. Myrtle was born in 1921 in White Mills, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Florence (Gray) Cole and was a graduate of Hawley High School, Hawley, PA. Before moving to Billerica to live with her daughter, Myrtle had been a resident of Mendon for more than 60 years. She enjoyed baking, especially pies and also loved to read books, magazines and newspapers and also watching the Red Sox. She was very active at the Mendon Senior Center activities and enjoyed activities with her many Mendon friends. She traveled to different regional country fairs and also liked canning, puzzles, and candy. Mrs. Garrett is survived by her daughter, Bonnie M. Eidens and her husband Donald of Billerica, 5 grandchildren, Wayne Garrett and his wife Elizabeth of Bellingham, Mark Garrett and his wife Amie Leblanc of Milford, Dawn Salter and her husband Wayne, Darin Eidens and his wife Kimberly and Dwayne Eidens and his wife Kristen Izzo all of Billerica; 18 great grandchildren, Devin, Cameron, Caitlin, Cera, Benjamin, Briana, Mackenzie, Declan, Alexis, Chole, Dylan, Abigal, Greyson, Emma, Bryar, Carson, Cadence and Quinn and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Wayne E. Garrett, her brothers, Burton Cole and Raymond Cole, and her sisters, Isabel Skinner, Doris Coursin, Katherine Huth and her twin sister, Marie Knapp. Visiting hours will be held on Thurs. October 10, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held on Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Swan Dale Cemetery, Mendon. Memorial donations may be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www. `bumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Billerica Minutemen from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
