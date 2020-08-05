Ralph J. Butterworth on Friday, July 31, 2020, Ralph J. Butterworth of Washington, NH, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a long illness at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris (ne McCullough), sons Jim Butterworth, Kevin Butterworth and his wife Linda, daughter Christine Cordeiro and her husband Paul, grandchildren Alex Butterworth, Jacob Cordeiro, and Haley Butterworth. He is also survived by nieces Nancy Melvin and her husband Roy, and Ellen Brooks and her husband Rich. Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Catherine, his sister, Betty, and his brother, Bob. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 12:00 PM, at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Ralphs life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Cancer Society
. Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Ralphs online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.