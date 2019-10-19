|
Susan Corinne Del Negro, age 59, of Billerica, formerly of Westford passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Richard Boyd. Born on September 3, 1960 in North Adams, Susan was a daughter to Nicholas and Gisele (LaCroix) Del Negro. Raised and Educated in North Adams, Susan graduated from Drury High School in 1978. She went on to continue her studies at Becker College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Upon graduating from Becker, Susan began her career as a computer programmer at Digital Equipment. She also owned a Thrifty Car Rental franchise for many years before becoming a Business Analyst. Susan lived a full and wonderful life. She was loving, thoughtful, kind and generous to a fault! She cherished time spent with family and loved to stay active. Whether it was going for a walk or playing a round of golf, she always found ways to get together with close friends. Her proudest accomplishments were her children and the adults they grew up to be. Sue met Rick Boyd, the love of her life, in 2008 and they were married on March 3, 2018. They enjoyed traveling, golfing and time spent together and with family. No matter what, Sue made sure Rick always got his steps in and chores done. Along with her husband, Susan is survived by her mother Gisele Del Negro of North Adams; her children, Justin Haskard of San Diego and Corinne Haskard of Boston; her step-children Kurt Boyd of Billerica, Kyle Boyd of Chicago and Kalie Boyd of Boston; her siblings Nicole (Del Negro) Jozefiak and her husband David of Pownal, VT, Arthur Del Negro and his wife Laurie of San Antonio, TX, Steven Del Negro and his wife Lynn of Williamstown, and Donald Del Negro and his wife Claire of Lynnfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her father Nicholas in 1976. A celebration of Susans life was held on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Susan Del Negro to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana- farber.org/gift made in the name of Susan Del Negro under Women's Cancers/ Breast Cancer. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Billerica Minutemen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019