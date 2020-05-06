|
|
Sygmund Ziggie F Piasecki, of Billerica MA passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at age 76 after a brief illness. Ziggie was born on July 6, 1943 in Chelsea, MA to Zygmunt and Blanche (Naruszewicz) Piasecki. He graduated from Everett Vocational High School in 1961, and worked as a machinist in the printing industry for Metropolitan Lithograph & Printing in Everett and for Matheson Higgins Congress Press in Woburn (and many other jobs in between) before retiring in 2008. Ziggie loved the outdoors and being with family and friends. He was a member of the Billerica Elks, the Chelsea Yacht Club, and was a past president of the Polish Political Club. He went boating, fishing, and camping on Rainsford Island with his children and then his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cribbage with anyone willing to lose to him! His other hobbies also included taking his grandchildren to flea markets and yard sales on weekends. He was also an avid music lover, especially Elvis Presley and polka music. Ziggie was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche, and his father, Zygmunt. He is survived by six children: James Piasecki and his wife Pamela of Walpole, Tim Piasecki of Billerica, Steve Fulmer, Norma 'Sissy' Scalese and her husband Joe of Billerica, Billie Jo Barr of Burlington, and Kelly Ann Mauch of Troy, NH, his brother Peter Piasecki and his wife Debra of Chelsea, twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several cousins, a niece, and a nephew. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date when family and friends can attend.
Published in The Billerica Minutemen from May 6 to May 13, 2020