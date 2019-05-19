|
Thomas M. Jenkins, 68, of Billerica and a native of Littleton, died peacefully at CareOne at Concord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was the devoted husband for 42 years of Donna (Bourgeois) Jenkins. Born in Nuremberg, Germany on September 20, 1950, Tom was the youngest child of the late Alfred and Char- lotte (Schneider) Jenkins. He graduated from Littleton High School in 1968. A proud Air Force veteran, Tom honorably served his country during the Vietnam era, and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1972. He was a former Electronics Technician, before beginning a lengthy career in the defense industry. During the last several years, Tom cherished his second career at the Bedford V.A. Hospital. It was more than just a job. He took immense pride in his position to assist and give back to fellow veterans. Tom will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, and ability to effortlessly socialize and make new friends wherever he went. His memory will live on through his wife, Donna, two children, Kari Jenkins of Lowell and Eric Jenkins and his wife Janelica of Goose Creek, SC, and two grandchildren, Makinley and Addilyn. He also leaves behind three sisters, Nancy Sapia, Barbara Kalouch, and April Lovejoy. Family and friends are invited to gather for a committal service with military honors at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon on Friday, June 21st at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Toms memory may be made to www.massfallenheroes.org. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Billerica Minutemen from May 19 to May 26, 2019