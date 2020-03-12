Home

Alice F. Cooper

Alice F. Cooper Obituary
Alice F. (Blackwell) Cooper, born Jan 2, 1931 to parents Wallace and Bernice Blackwell in Sagamore Beach, MA. Passed away peacefully in her residence at Decatur House Assisted Living in Sandwich, MA on March 5, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her sons David and Robert M. as well as her siblings Clarence, Wallace, and Nancy. Alice will be remembered for her faith, love, generosity and selfless dedication to others. She retired from the phone company in 1994 after working there for 30 years. She loved throwing family parties to keep everyone connected the most memorable was the 100th birthday of her mother Bernice. Alice is survived by her sister Regina Garvin (Bill) her son Carl, great niece, Linda, grandsons Kyle and Ryan as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Donations in Alices memory can be made to her beloved church, Swift Memorial Church, Sagamore Beach, MA. Funeral Arrangements are under Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, Sandwich, MA.
Published in Bourne Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
