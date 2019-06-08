|
Rev. Charles D. Harding, Jr. of Sagamore Beach, died peacefully in his home on June 4, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rev. Irene I. (Hilton) Harding. Father of Dana Harding (Sandra) of Plymouth, Diane Diodato of Carver, Michael Harding (Wendy) of Crystal River, FL., Sharon Walton (Jack) of Winchester, Mark Harding (Nancy) Bournedale, Sandra Rutter of Carver, Gail Theresa (Michael) McKenna of Plymouth, Charlene E. (Douglas) Campbell of Seaford, VA., and Linda Anne St.Onge of Copperas Cove, Texas. Brother of Wilson Harding (Joan) of Mashpee and the late Sheila Besse and Eleanor Ringling. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Born in Bourne, MA. On June 14, 1930, son of the late Charles D. and Eleanor (Pocknett) Harding Sr. He was a graduate of the Wentworth Engineering School with his degree in Electronics Engineering. He went on the serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he received the Silver Star, Purple Heart and 3 Bronze Service Stars. Rev. Harding was an Ordained Minister and Co-Pastor of the Plymouth Spiritualist Church in Plymouth. He was a member of the Greater Plymouth Interfaith Clergy Council and served on the by-laws committee. Charlie was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. A memorial to Celebrate Rev. Charles will be held on Saturday June 22nd at 1:00 pm in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park). Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or the Plymouth Spiritualist Church P.O.Box 1302 Plymouth, MA. 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Bourne Courier from June 8 to June 15, 2019