Dorna Litchfield Allen, long-time resident of Sandwich, third grade teacher of a generation of Sandwich children, and councilor to many in recovery, died peacefully at home on October 11, 2019. She fought lung cancer for five years before finally succumbing to the disease. Dorna is survived by two sons, Douglas W. Allen and his wife Betsy, and Donald H. Allen; Grandson Forrest and his wife Kerri of Sandwich; Grandson Christopher Allen and his wife Amy of Sarasota, FL; and grandsons David Allen and Michael Allen of Sandwich. She is survived by her partner of a quarter-century, Joseph Foote. Dorna was predeceased by her oldest son, David W. Allen Jr., her sister, Jeanne L. Thompson of St. Petersburg, FL; and her brother, John K. Litchfield of Bedford, MA. She held dear her many nieces and nephews as well as her extended family at Newfound Lake in northern New Hampshire As a young girl, Dorna was raised in the country on Newfound Lake, and later in Newton, MA, where she graduated from Newton High School in 1951. She graduated from Chandlers School for Women in Boston in 1952. She quickly found employment as a private secretary with Johnson & Johnson in Boston until 1956, when she left work to start her family. Fulfilling a life-long desire to teach, Dorna returned to school at the age of 45 and received her B.S. degree summa cum laude from Bridgewater State College in 1977, and later a Masters in Education from Cambridge University in Boston in 1987. Dorna fulfilled her dream and began teaching the 3rd grade in Sandwich in 1977. She loved teaching, she loved her students, and they loved her. She brought her own special energy to teaching as all will remember. A highlight of her career was the recognition of her excellence when she was chosen to participate in the Fulbright Teachers Exchange Program in 1992; she spent a year living in Northern England in the small town of Clithero, teaching at the St. James School. After retiring from teaching, Dorna polished her secretarial skills to help out at the F.W. Schumacher Co., the family seed business. As a friend of Bill for more than 40 years, she worked with countless others in recovery. She played and composed at the piano, enjoyed both reading and writing, and was an accomplished gardener. In her steps, she left energy and a piece of wisdom for those searching their way. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26 at the Dewitt Clinton Lodge, 175 Main Street, Sandwich, from the hours of 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held.
Published in Bourne Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019