Dorothy (Halloran) O'Brien, of Quincy, formerly of Falmouth, died January 24, 2020. The beloved wife of the late William J. O'Brien. Loving mother of Paula O'Brien-Broome and her husband John of Marshfield, William J. O'Brien, Jr. and his wife Connie of Quincy and John F. O'Brien and his wife Donna of Bradenton Fla. and Falmouth. Sister of the late Mary Ilgen, Jack Halloran, Anne McLean and Peg Norton. She is also survived 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy grew up in Quincy. She worked as a registered nurse for many years. Both she and her late husband William were longtime residents of Falmouth. Dorothy was an active member of the Falmouth Newcomers and the Falmouth Encore Club as well as the Falmouth Garden Club. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.. Private burial in St. Anthony Cemetery in Falmouth. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Bourne Courier from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020