Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Johns Church
159 Main Street
Sandwich, MA
Gail Vazal Obituary
Gail Matterson Vazal, 80, of Pocasset Massachusetts (formerly of Sudbury and Sandwich Mass.) passed away peacefully at home after battling gall bladder cancer for four years. Gail was a graduate of Scotia High School in Scotia, NY. After graduating the University of Rhode Island in 1960, Gail went on to work at GE as a programmer. She worked with some 50 women in the Building 59 programming section. She married Frank J. Vazal in 1961. Gail and Frank moved to Boston in 1962 so Frank could finish his college degree. In Boston Gail worked for CEIR. She retired from Digital Equipment Corp, where she was a Systems Analyst then became a Software Engineer. Gail leaves her devoted husband Frank, son Kirk, daughter Lindsay, son-in-law Craig Harris and Grandson James. Her son Jeffrey Scott predeceased her. A celebration of Gails Life will be held on February 1, 2020, 1:00pm, at St. Johns Church, 159 Main Street, Sandwich, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KinderSun, Inc. a 501 (3)(c) organization whos donations will benefit cancer research.
Published in Bourne Courier from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020
