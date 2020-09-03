1/1
Henrietta Holden
Henrietta (Powers) Holden, 85, known always as Toots, passed away at her home in Bourne, (Gray Gables), MA on May 9th with family and friends at her side. Toots was the daughter of the late Lillian and Gilbert Powers and the beloved sister of Veronica Butler of Westport, MA. She was the widow of the late Kenneth Vallett and of the late David Holden. Toots was born in London England and came to the U.S. in 1940 after the onset of World War II. She and her sister were boarding students at Sacred Hearts Academy in Fall River until 1945 when they returned to England. Following the death of their parents, they returned to the U.S. and lived in Somerset, MA. Toots married in 1972 and moved to Bourne. She was employed by the New England Telephone Company, later Verizon, as a secretary and upon her retirement in 1989 was the branch manager. Anyone who knew Toots knew she was an avid shopper, a great lover of animals, enjoyed gardening, needlework and watching tennis. She was a warm and loving friend to everyone. We will miss her smile, laughter, loyalty and friendship. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. The family gratefully recognizes the lifelong loving care of her sister Veronica and also her friend Sally Kennedy during her recent illness. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Rd, Pocasset, MA 02559. Burial will follow in Mass National Cemetery Bourne, MA. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bourne Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
