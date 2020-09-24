1/
Henry J. Roux
Henry Joseph Roux, 87 passed away while in hospice care on September 19, 2020 after a valiant struggle with a heart ailment. He is predeceased by his parents, Alcide and Ida Roux as well as his older brother George. His is survived by his wife, Ann (Cahill) Roux, and their five children. The devoted couple were married for 63 years. After their marriage in 1957 they soon began a family that eventually included: Laura (Roux) Bergeron and her husband Mark; Joseph Henry; John Patrick; James Christopher and wife Mary; and Thomas Cahill. His is survived by his sister, Rita (Roux) Trainque and brother Richard. Henry, a lifelong Catholic and member of Corpus Christi Church for decades, was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as many friends. Henry had lived in Sagamore Beach since 1973. In their later years, Henry and Ann enjoyed many winters in Florida where they were often visited by family and friends. Henry was an excellent skier but he most enjoyed spending time with his family ice skating, sledding or swimming at a lake or in the ocean. He was also known for his skill at gardening and the occasional round of golf. Born in Fitchburg, MA, Henry was honorably discharged by the Navy in 1957. For many decades he was a teacher and painting contractor well known for his strict work ethic. Visitation will be held at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home in Sandwich on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM. Immediately afterward a memorial Mass will be conducted at Corpus Christi in Sandwich, 11am. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that memorials be sent to: Pat Roche Hospice House 86 Turkey Hill Road Hingham, MA 02048

September 24, 2020
More than anything else Uncle Henry always had a most beautiful outlook on life. Nothing was ever so bad after a chat with him! With many children. grandchildren and great-grandchildren he always made this little niece feel good. Miss you Uncle Henry! Love you!
Cindy Trainque
September 24, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
