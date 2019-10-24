|
|
John P. Jack Dwyer, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. Jack was born in Boston, the son of the late Gerard F. and Lorraine A. (Sharkin) Dwyer Sr. He graduated from Waltham High School in 1969. Jack retired in 2018 after a lifetime of working as a sheet metal fabricator. His true passion was fishing. He enjoyed fishing on the Cape Cod Canal, Tihonet Pond and exploring hidden fishing holes in the South Coast woodlands. He also loved pickup trucks, old time country music of the 50s, 60s & 70s. He enjoyed growing tomato plants, animals, nature and wildlife fields and streams. Jack is survived by his sister, Christine D. Newbold of Wareham, his brother Gerard F. Dwyer, Jr. and his wife Rhonda Perry Dwyer of Waltham. He was the uncle of Daniel W. Dwyer of Somerville and Joseph R. Dwyer of Waltham. A private burial will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com Memorial gifts may be made to any worthy animal shelter in the South Coast, Metro West or Boston area. Funeral arrangements by Wareham Village Funeral Home, 5 Center Street Wareham, MA.
Published in Bourne Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019