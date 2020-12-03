1/
Marilyn B. Lopes
Marilyn Bingel Lopes died at home at age 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Marilyn was born on May 15, 1945 in Hempstead, NY to Henry and Louise Bingel. Marilyn received her bachelors degree from Syracuse University and completed a masters degree in 1972 from Hunter College in Nutrition Education. Marilyn married Paul Richard Lopes on July 6, 1979. They lived in Westwood, Massachusetts until the mid 1980s and lived the last 33 years in Pocasset. Marilyn enjoyed a 38-year career working for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Extension Service in Norfolk and Barnstable County. As an Extension Specialist, Marilyn was responsible for planning and implementing many ongoing county programs. Marilyn had a passion for her cats. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and sewing. She also liked bird watching. In retirement, Marilyn and her husband spent the winter months in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, where her mother lived for 12 years, after retiring in 1979. Marilyn is survived by her husband Paul of Pocasset and her brother William Bingel from Shelton, Washington. She is also survived by her two nieces, Stacy Button, her husband Michael, Los Angeles, Katherine Yvonne Bingel and husband Wayne Brent from Simi Valley, CA. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to the Geriatric Psychiatry Division at McLean Hospital. Checks should be made payable to "McLean Hospital" and sent to 115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478. Online gifts can be made at https://www.mcleanhospital. org/give. Please note "in memory of Marilyn Lopes" in the memo field. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bourne Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
