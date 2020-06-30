Marjorie Ann (Thomas) Waitner died June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Marge | as friends knew her | was born to August and Annie (Rebello) Thomas on May 30, 1933. Raised in Plymouth, Massachusetts, she was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1951. Early in her professional career, she worked as a transcriptionist for the towns only Judge and would travel to Washington, DC where she worked in similar capacity for the CIA in the Pentagon. Later, she would work for Plymouth/ Commonwealth Electric Company as an accounts receivable manager before retiring in 1999. After retirement, she worked as treasurer and office staff for the Bourne Council on Aging. Marge was preceded in death by her late husband, Conrad J. Jack Waitner, and her sister, Joyce (Thomas) Fernald. Survived by her son John and his wife Charlotte, and daughters Lisa Martin and husband Edward, Margaret (Peggy) Ayala and her husband Nick, Lori Kindy and her husband Tim, and Kathleen (Thomas) Brennan and her husband Bob. Mrs. Waitner was a loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She enjoyed singing, crafting, and volunteering in her community. She was an avid Red Sox fan and held a special place in her heart for the country of Ireland after a much - anticipated trip there during retirement. Her greatest joys could be found in spending time with her grandchildren and puttering in her amazing flower gardens. Marjorie will be laid to rest alongside her beloved Jack in the Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. A Catholic Mass will be held at St Margarets Church in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts on July 13th at 10am. A celebration of her life will be held following the Mass, contact family for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you may consider donating to The National Brain Tumor Society, an organization near and dear to the familys heart using her granddaughter Hilarys team link.



