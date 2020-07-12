1/
MaryAnn M. Riley
MaryAnn M. Riley, ne Rattray, wife of Robert J. Riley for 64 years. She is predeceased by daughters: Eileen Malone, Nancy Riley, and JoAnn Riley. She is survived by sons: Richard J. and his wife Stacey, and Roy J. Riley, 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, along with extended family in Scotland and Canada. MaryAnn, known as Peg Riley, taught in the Bourne school systems over a span of 5 decades. She was born in Wellfleet, MA to Alexander and Bessie Rattray in 1931. In her retirement, she and Bob wintered in Clearwater, FL and traveled all over the country. MaryAnn graduated from Bridgewater Teachers College and never stopped learning, including earning 2 Masters Degrees. She was so proud of the circle of love that she and Bob started and that continues to grow today. With STRICT adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 15th from 3pm to 6pm at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com .

Published in Bourne Courier from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
July 12, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
