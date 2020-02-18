|
Pauline (Polly) Sweetman, of Wareham MA passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2020 in Melbourne Florida surrounded by her loving family. Polly was born on May 9, 1928 to Ray Wells Jones and Emma D Jones (Currid). She grew up in Taunton MA and was a graduate of Taunton High School. Polly met Arthur (Art) Sweetman at the age of 8 at Lake Nippenicket "the Nip" in Bridgewater MA where her family summered. They were engaged on Pollys 19th birthday and they married the following New Years Eve. They lived in a cottage on the Nip before settling in Wareham where they raised their five children; Donna Morris of Sandwich, Arthur Jr formerly of Lake Wellington FL, Paula-Jean Sweetman of West Barnstable, Steven Sweetman of Melbourne FL, and Scott Sweetman formerly of Greenfield MA. Polly was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was well known for her knitting, creating hundreds of items throughout her years including sweaters, blankets, scarves, mittens, and hats for family and friends. Polly loved sweets and enjoyed baking. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She always went above and beyond for her family making Christmas time unforgettable, birthdays memorable and family gatherings delectable whenever she served her famous "chicken pot pie". Later in life Polly worked part-time at "Found the Florist" in Marion. She then went on to spend a number of years as assistant manager of the Gloria Stevens Figure Salon in Wareham where she got great pleasure from helping women of all ages work towards, and reach, their fitness goals. Polly and Art spent their retirement summers at their home on Buzzards Bay and winters in Vero Beach Florida where Polly established many close personal friendships which she enjoyed to the end. Polly was predeceased by two of her children (Art Jr. and Scott) and her three sisters Norma Greenfield, Gladys Spencer, and Hazel Toohey. Polly is survived by her husband Art, son Steve and his wife Nancy, daughters Paula and Donna, grandchildren; Jordan Morris, Taylor (Morris) Larsen and her husband Eric, Charlie Sweetman and his wife Nikki, Sam Sweetman and his wife Katie, Jacob & Ian Washburn, Nicole Sweetman, and great grand-daughters Olivia and Emily Larsen, and Ann Sweetman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to your local hospice or to the .
