Robert Blade Leavenworth, 25, of Bourne, MA passed away in a truck accident on Thursday, April 16th. He was born on March 11, 1995 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA to Robert and Paula (Kelley) Leavenworth. He is survived by his loving parents, his Aunt Sandra & Uncle Loren Flagg in Alaska, Uncle Kenny & Aunt Joanne Kelley in West Bridgewater, MA, cousins; Laurie & Chris Kempf & family, Mitch & Elaine Flagg, Kevin & Steph Kelley & family, Mike & Kimberly Kelley & family, Joyce Kelley & Family, Deb Leavenworth, Ric & Steph Leavenworth & family, and Brian Kelley, deceased. He was the nephew of Tank & Richie Leavenworth, and grandson of Ethel & George Kelley and Pat & Gordon Leavenworth, all deceased. He is also survived by his two loving dogs, Junior & Zeus. Blade graduated from Bourne High School where he was an accomplished athlete in Basketball and Soccer, he was also a member of the band and National Honor Society. He then went on the University of Connecticut where he received his Bachelors Degree in the field of Cognitive Science and was a member of the UCONN Boxing Team. Blade was at a crossroads in his life pursuing his dream of becoming a marine or continuing with graduate school. His passion and love for life was shown in everything he did and accomplished. Number 11 will live in our hearts forever. BELIEVE. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 11th, 2020 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home. Please share a message or a favorite memory online, and to read the full obituary please visitwww.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please honor Blade with a memorial donation to: The Blade Leavenworth Memorial Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 858 Monument Beach, MA 02553
Published in Bourne Courier from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020