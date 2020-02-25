|
Sally (Bergeron) Pollard, 88, of Sandwich, formerly of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on February 17th, after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Suzanne Budzynkiewicz and her husband Peter of New Bern, NC and Jay Pollard and his wife Pat of Marblehead, and Beth Pollard of Beverly. Devoted grandmother of Emily Budzynkiewicz, Cameron Pollard Wolfsen and her wife Beth, and Kate Pollard Condon and her husband Bill, and great grandson Brennan Turner. Loving sister of Pat Hamilton of Groveland, Susan Sweeney of Groveland, Ginny Dahlgren of Nottingham, NH, and the late Ronald Bergeron. Sally also loved and was loved by her many nieces, nephews, and their families. Sally loved to spend time with her family and had a gift for making birthday celebrations and holidays especially memorable. She had a life long appreciation of music, especially enjoying the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and her many cherished visits to Tanglewood, as well as the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. In her professional life, Sally was for many years a dedicated nurse at the Mary A. Alley Hospital in Marblehead. She completed her nursing career upon retirement from the Jewish Rehabilitation Center in Swampscott. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sallys memory may be made to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor Boston, MA 02110 or via massri.wish.org. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com
Published in Bourne Courier from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020