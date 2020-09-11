Shaun M. Ellis, 59, died suddenly and peacefully on September 6, 2020 in Michigan. Shaun graduated from Bourne High School (1979), UMass. (Amherst), and Suffolk Univ. Law School before pursuing a successful career as an attorney with offices in Barnstable and Sandwich. In high school, Shaun was a varsity ice hockey player whose enthusiasm for the sport began at the cranberry bog near his home in Sagamore where he grew up and lived for most of his life. Shaun was a formidable defenseman on the Bourne High School hockey team that he co-captained when he played in (then) Boston Garden where his team was a finalist for the State Championship. As an adult, he coached both youth hockey and soccer. Shaun leaves behind his partner Pamela Hopson of Michigan, his ex-wife Ann-Marie Ellis of Sagamore, and his cherished twin sons, Elijah and Caleb of Sagamore. His surviving parents are Donald E. Jerry and M. Elizabeth Beth Ellis of Sagamore. A proud Mayflower descendant and 16th generation Cape Codder, Shaun loved everything about this island from fried clams to ocean swimming and boating. He had an insatiable curiosity about local, national, and world history and studied it voraciously. A natural athlete who once got a hole-in-one at Sandwich Hollows Golf Course, Shaun also became an accomplished skier who enjoyed the sport especially on numerous trips with friends stateside and also in Kitzbuhel, Austria. Shauns brother, Brett (Melinda) of Sandwich and his sister Erin (Michael) of Goochland, VA will treasure memories of the laughs, the fun, the pranks, and the stimulating conversations that they enjoyed | or endured | during their whole happy childhood together. In addition to his nuclear family, Shaun counted numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews | many on Cape Cod and others scattered across the country from Alaska to Florida | as close, dear friends as well as relatives. His kindness, generosity, wit, intelligence | even his eccentricities | will be missed by all who knew him. A private service restricted to family during this period of pandemic will take place later this month at the Sagamore Cemetery where Shaun often liked to visit and contemplate life. Online condolences may be posted at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home Walled Lake. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so may donate in his memory to the Sagamore Cemetery Association, Inc,, Box 679, Sagamore MA 02561 or to People for Cats, Box 422, West Falmouth, MA 02574. Most of all, the family asks for your prayers for Shauns soul and that you honor his memory with an act of kindness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store