Alfons Walter Krysieniel, 90, of Acton, Massachusetts passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Helen (Shalansky) Krysieniel who passed away in March. He was born on April 24, 1929 in Maynard, MA, he was the son of the late Kazimierz and Anna Krysieniel and was also predeceased by his sister Veronica and his son Chuck. After graduating from Maynard High School in 1947, Al joined the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Sampson Air Force Base where he met his future wife Helen. He admirably served his country in the Korea war with his deployment in 1952. After completing a twelve-month tour in Korea he returned to Amarillo Air Force Base in Texas. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1953. He returned home to work as a meat cutter at the Maynard A&P while attending night school in Boston to become an electronics technician. He married his wife Helen on January 30, 1954 in Penn Yan, NY. After graduating from night school in 1956 he found employment at General Radio, now known as GenRad where for 25 years he was a stand- ards and calibrations technician. Al was truly a man that loved his family, church, community, and country while demonstrating his passion with all the actions of his life. They began their married life in Maynard, MA and moved to Acton, MA in 1959 where they raised their four children. His arrival at home after work was greeted with anticipation of fun by his children and the neighborhood. In his later years this love, and devotion was felt by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They enjoyed spending winters at their vacation home in Cape Coral, FL. A devout Catholic, he was a member of the Holy Name Society and an active member of the former St. Casimirs Church in Maynard. He and his family were instrumental in the success of the annual Polish Picnics. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Past Grand Knight. In recent years he was a communicant at St. Isidore Parish in Stow. Al is survived by his daughters Karen Breckenridge and husband Terry, Centennial, CO; Linda Krysieniel and partner Kip Crowley, Stow, MA; Marty Abbott and husband Rob, Phillipston, MA; son-in-law Brian Reed, Seattle, WA; grandchildren Alison Hagans and husband Tony; Tianna Dionne and husband Rob, Jason Breckenridge, Jake Abbott, Leslie Breckenridge and great grandsons Mikey and Ryan Dionne and Cope and Colt Hagans. Al is also surviv- ed by his sister Barbara Tannuzzo and husband Ray, his Aunt Mary Nowalk, brother-in-law Karl Shalansky and wife Annette and cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Isidores Catholic Church, 429 Great Road, (Rte 117) Stow, MA on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 am. Interment in St Bridgets Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a local Veteran nonprofit organization: www.clearpathne.org Clear Path for Veterans, PO Box 2073, Devens, MA 01434. Or donations may be made to St. Isidore Church, 429 Great Road, Stow, MA 01775. Memorial page: actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019