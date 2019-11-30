|
|
Ann Ruth (Marshall) Brannon, 76, of Auburn, died at her home on November 27, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Dorothy (Bell) Marshall. Ann is survived by her children, Kimberly Meehan and husband Pete, Cindy Schofield and husband Eric, Christopher Brannon and wife Julie; 8 grandchildren, Brandon McLaughlin, Kaitlyn Mulich and husband Evan, Camden Brannon, Micayla Meehan, Carter Brannon, Jake Schofield, Cassidy Brannon, Connor Schofield; a sister Gail Cullen and husband Bob. Visiting hours are Monday Dec. 2nd from 4-8pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral service Tuesday Dec 3rd at 11am in Faith Evangelical Church, 54 Hosmer St, Acton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag St., Auburn, MA 01501. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019