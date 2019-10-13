|
|
Anne Kellogg Fries, age 93 of Acton, MA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, John Edwin Fries Jr. (Jef). Anne was born on Septe mber 9, 1926 to John Hall Kellogg and Hannah Witkop Kellogg. Raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, she graduated from Shaker Heights High School and entered Wellesley College. Upon her graduation she returned to teach school in Shaker Heights before marrying Jef in 1949 and moving to Meadville, PA. Anne and Jef raised their loving family in Meadville, PA for seven years, Ramsey, New Jersey for seven years, and then Madison, Connecticut. Anne and Jef enjoyed their retirement in Grantham, NH for ten years, Phippsburg Maine for seven years, becoming residents of Acton in 2002. With the onset of the empty nest Anne went on to attend Hartford Seminary and obtain a Masters of Divinity degree. She worked as a Spiritual Director and spiritual retreat facilitator in several areas of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Anne was always an active participant and leader in various aspects of church life, she was a much beloved Girl Scout troop leader, room mother, and among other things, volunteered in Guidance Office functions in the Madison school system. With all of the accomplishments and activities in her busy life, her highest and fondest callings were wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always and ever her clear priority. She enjoyed raising her five children and was a lynchpin of support in Jefs business ventures. She was an accomplished sailor and enjoyed anything involving boats, she loved swimming and the outdoors. Anne is survived by her children, John Fries of Madison, CT, David Fries and wife Ellen of Bow, NH, Janet Fries Chinitz and husband Jonathan of Acton, MA, Thomas Fries and wife Elizabeth of Winchester, MA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her daughter, Margaret Anne Fries predeceased her in 2013. Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Annes life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Rd, Acton MA. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in her memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 www.macular.org or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 www.bcrf.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019