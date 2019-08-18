Home

Anthony J. Geraneo Obituary
Anthony Joseph Geraneo, of Acton, MA, died peacefully August 10, 2019, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was the loving husband of Stephanie (Stover) Geraneo and the devoted father of Nicholas. He was the son of the late Joseph and Civita (DiNitto) Geraneo and brother of Marie Bongiorno and her husband Robert, Rosalind Geraneo and her husband Stephen Flesner and Raymond Geraneo along with nieces, nephews and extended family. Tony was born and raised in Cambridge. After high school he attended UMass Boston earning a masters degree in business. His occupations included: Director of Transportation for Hit or Miss in Stoughton, Owner of Barclay Transport in Braintree, Vice President of logistics at AIC in Framingham, and Vice President of the New England Region of Global Transport Logistics. Tony was active in little league and basketball in Acton when his son was young and loved playing and listening to music. A private service will be held. The family would like to thank the caring professionals at MGH and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Massachusetts General Hospital Multiple Myeloma Research Fund in Tonys memory at Giving.Mass General.org. or send a check to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 at Tonys request funeral services will be private. For additional information and online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
