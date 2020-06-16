Antonio "Tony" Eiranova, 86 and a long time Acton resident, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Gooderham) Eiranova who passed away in March. Through all the trials that life presented him with- a beloved daughter Julie struck down at the young age of 49; Jean, his wife and life partner succumbing to MDS- and all the while looking after a son with mental illness, Tony always put family first. He brought them into the world of sailing, one of the greatest loves of his life, keeping his own boat at the Salem Willows Yacht Club for many years. Much like the saying goes, "It's not which way the wind blows, it's how you set your sails." Tony always took care to bring the best to his family, which his career as an electrical engineer allowed him to amply provide. He is survived by his grandchildren, Annabel, Max and Ryan, along with two sisters, Manolita and Ana in Spain with their families. And right here at home, his beloved son David is left to help out with the grandchildren in Groton. David's life- if it weren't for the loving care that Tony took- surely would have presented David with problems that Tony made sure didn't affect his son. A Spanish national, Tony found good friends, Carmen and Bob de Garavilla (whose daughters babysat Tony's family) right in the first town where he started raising his family, and as luck would have it, they were from Spain, too. Services for Tony are private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.