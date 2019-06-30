|
Arlene R. (Murphy) McBreen, 80, of Acton, died peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, following a long illness. She was the loving wife for 58 years of John E. Jack McBreen, Jr. On November 28, 1938, Arlene was born in Cambridge as the daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Maguire) Murphy. She grew up in Waltham and subsequently graduated from Waltham High School with the class of 1957. For 39 years, leading up to her retirement, Arlene was employed at Emerson Hospital in Concord as a Financial Advisor. She loved assisting and taking care of children at Country Ducklings Day Care in Littleton for several years after she retired. A destination close to Arlenes heart was Wells, Maine, where she spent countless hours enjoying the sun on Drakes Island Beach. Arlene cherished 42 years of family camping trips at Sea Vu Campground. Arlenes eleven grandchildren were the highlights of her life, and she remained deeply devoted to her close friends and family. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind three children, Erin Connolly and her husband Kevin of North Attleboro, John E. McBreen III and his wife Rebecca of Bolton, and Quin Pittorino and her husband Phil of Littleton, and her grandchildren, John, Charles, Kyra, and Joseph Connolly, Shea, John, and Thomas McBreen, Ava, Remy, Ryan, and Luke Pittorino. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Monday, July 1st in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center from 4 to 8 pm. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 8:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Anne Parish, 75 King Street, Littleton. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton. Arlenes family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley and Compassionate Care Hospice for the exceptional care, compassion, and support offered to Arlene, Jack, and their family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Arlenes online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 30 to July 7, 2019