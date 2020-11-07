Arleon Smith Waldron,, 94, died October 26, 2020 in Acton, MA. Arly was the only child of Arthur and Leone Smith. She was born December 20, 1925 in Wayland, MI and named Arleon, a combination of her parents names. She attended Primary School in Wayland, MI. The family moved to White Plains, NY where Arly attended High School, graduating in 1942 with a scholarship for Kalamazoo College in MI. She graduated from Kalamazoo in 1946 and returned to New York, working in the Deans office at Columbia University Teachers College, while taking classes for a Masters degree received in 1950. She was living in Brooklyn, NY when in 1948 she met Chauncey Waldron on a blind date, introduced by the wife of a former fellow teacher of his. They had a secret wedding in Warren, Vermont in October 1950 by a Justice of The Peace, with two good friends of Chans as witnesses, and then had a church wedding in Brooklyn in March of 1951. For the first months of their marriage she lived and worked in Hanover, NH while he resided at the Clark School where he was dorm master and science teacher. When he got a new job in the Education department of the Boston Museum of Science they moved to Boston and then with the birth of first daughter Sue, to Waltham, MA. After Sally was born they moved to an old house with thirty acres of land in Acton, MA. While living in Acton she gave birth to Louise and Jaye. She and Chan were members of the West Acton Baptist Church, and she sang in the Church choir as well as in the Concord Chorus. She also was a member of the Acton Womans Club, the Acton Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of MA, and was an avid bridge player. Arly was also involved in Girl Scouts, and in 1974 GS USA awarded her a certificate for her many years of service. When she and Chan moved to Harvard in 1990, she continued with community involvement, joining the Harvard Congregational Church (UCC), the Garden Club of Harvard and of course continuing to play bridge. She also sang with Harvard Pro Musica, along with daughter Jaye. She was a long time participant in the Womens Health Initiative, even returning a survey this year. Her husband Chan passed in 2004. In 2019 after declining health, she moved to the Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook assisted living facility in Acton, where she enjoyed renewing old friendships, making new friends, and of course playing bridge. She is survived by her daughters and their families: Sue and Bill Sample of Plantsville, CT, Sally Ostlund and Ross Mclean of Australia, Louise and Bob Carter of Westford, MA and their daughter Hannah Carter of MN, and Jaye and her husband Tom MacMullin of Harvard, MA. Burial in Harvard is private with the intent of a Memorial Service next year. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
