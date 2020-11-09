1/1
Carol H. Soar
1941 - 2020
Carol Helen (Laskowsky) Soar, 79, of Littleton, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2020. Born in Maynard on September 27th, 1941, Carol was the daughter of the late Dominic and Wanda (Janowicz) Laskowsky. Raised, educated and lived most of her life in Maynard, later Ayer and Littleton, Carol was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved cooking, crafting, reading and conversation. Carol also enjoyed her Sundays watching cooking shows and football. Carol's most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends. The holidays were her favorite time of year and she would make every holiday special. Carol is survived by her children, Robert B. Soar, Jr. and his wife Jean (Cole) of Templeton, Warren D. Soar of Poland Springs, ME, Julie A. Soar and her husband Daniel Bell of Rhode Island, her daughter-in-law Nancy (Cushman) of Lancaster, her grandchildren, Frank Byrne, Jr., Michael Byrne, Jacqueline Frost and her husband Taylor, Danielle Morse and her husband Nathan, Kaylin Patterson-Soar, Corey Patterson as well as her great grandchildren Russell and Donovan. She is predeceased by her sons Donald Bruce Soar and Richard Edward Soar. At the request of Carol and her family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. https://projecthealingwa ters.org/donate/ Arrangements are under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about your moms passing Julie. Prayers and love to the family. So many good times at carols house on McKinley street. RIP Carol.
Janice
Friend
November 8, 2020
Always Loved and Missed.
Wanda Davis
Family
