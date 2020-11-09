Carol Helen (Laskowsky) Soar, 79, of Littleton, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2020. Born in Maynard on September 27th, 1941, Carol was the daughter of the late Dominic and Wanda (Janowicz) Laskowsky. Raised, educated and lived most of her life in Maynard, later Ayer and Littleton, Carol was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved cooking, crafting, reading and conversation. Carol also enjoyed her Sundays watching cooking shows and football. Carol's most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends. The holidays were her favorite time of year and she would make every holiday special. Carol is survived by her children, Robert B. Soar, Jr. and his wife Jean (Cole) of Templeton, Warren D. Soar of Poland Springs, ME, Julie A. Soar and her husband Daniel Bell of Rhode Island, her daughter-in-law Nancy (Cushman) of Lancaster, her grandchildren, Frank Byrne, Jr., Michael Byrne, Jacqueline Frost and her husband Taylor, Danielle Morse and her husband Nathan, Kaylin Patterson-Soar, Corey Patterson as well as her great grandchildren Russell and Donovan. She is predeceased by her sons Donald Bruce Soar and Richard Edward Soar. At the request of Carol and her family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. https://projecthealingwa ters.org/donate/
