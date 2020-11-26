Carol Newman Mahoney, age 86, of Littleton, MA. and many years of Acton, MA., passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. She was the daughter of James and Margaret Kendrick and grew up in Roslindale and Brookline, MA. Beloved wife of 63 years to Jack Mahoney and devoted mother of Margo Mahoney of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Maura Mahoney Wallace and her husband Jonathan of Westminster, MA., Jay Mahoney and his wife Margaret of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, and Marybeth Yee and her husband Mike of Vancouver, Washington and sister of Marilyn Ellsworth of The Villages, Florida. Carol leaves behind her 5 grandchildren, Meghan Wallace, Molli Gorrell, Maddie Mahoney, Jack Mahoney and Justin Yee as well as one great granddaughter, Natalie Gorrell. Carol attended Ursuline Academy, Chandler School, and Framingham State College. She was a flight attendant for United Airlines, stationed in Newark, NJ, then Boston, MA. Known for her festive parties organized for any reason or holiday, loved everything about Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA and considered herself an honorary member of the Class of 1955. She was an active supporter and worker at Theatre III in Acton for over 20 years and dedicated member of Actons ARTC. Carol was active in her church, St. Anne of Littleton, MA. and was an eucharistic minister for many years. Carol was a direct descendant of Saint John Henry Newman, the renowned 19th century English Catholic philosopher and thinker who was canonized a saint in Rome by the Pope in 2019. Burial arrangements will be private to the immediate family members with a funeral Mass to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anne Church, 75 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460, or visit Saint Anne Littleton, MA. website at, https://www.myowngiving.com/Default.aspx?cid=132
and donate to Online Giving which is located at the bottom of the page. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
.