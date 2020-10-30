1/1
Charles A. Twombly
1942 - 2020
Charles A. "Chuck" Twombly, 78 and a resident of Boxborough passed away peacefully in Concord on Friday October 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Chute) Mongelli. Chuck was born on October 3, 1942, a son to the late George B. and Elizabeth (Taylor) Twombly. He was raised in Lexington and Arlington where he graduated from Arlington High School. He went on to further his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Chuck enjoyed sport shooting and adding to his collection of firearms. A marksman of note, he was known for his great shot. Coupled with his love and knowledge of firearms, Chuck retired from a position in the Lexington Police Dept. where he served as a firearms safety and marksman instructor. A real renaissance man, Chuck could do just about anything. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying. He was knowledgeable about antique cars, especially Corvettes. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a local restaurant connoisseur. In 2018, after 20 years of companionship, Chuck married Nancy, his childhood sweetheart and High School prom date. Always one with a funny story, Chuck's dry sense humor will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Chuck is survived by his children and step children; Charles "Chuck" Twombly, Jr. and his wife, Julie of IL, Steve Mongelli of Townsend, Karen Tuck and her husband Michael of Townsend and James Mongelli of Pepperell. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Chuck is sadly predeceased by his step-brother, Louis Martone. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Chuck for a period of visitation on November 7, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. His memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 12:00pm. Interment in Westview Cemetery, Lexington will be private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
October 28, 2020
Miss you already Uncle Chuck! Regret it had been so long since we were able to get together. My boys enjoy hearing stories of you from when I was growing up.
Now you and my father can talk planes with Dutton again.
We keep Nancy in our prayers.
Russell Roberto
Family Friend
October 27, 2020
Chuck will miss you had a few laughs. Louie you and me were always laughing together. I miss the bought of you. Nancy you are in my prayers. With the virus i won't be there.
Joseph santore
Friend
