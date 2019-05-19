|
Charles E. Santos, of Acton, died on May 16, 2019 at the House in Lincoln; he was 78. Beloved husband of the late Ena T. (Hodges) Santos, he was born in New Bedford on July 26, 1940 to the late Rose Irene (Lima) and Manuel Ferreira Santos. He is survived by 3 daug- hters, Robin R. Bocash and her husband Bradley of Leominster, Dawnne T. Kennedy and her husband Scott of Acton, Christiane E. Storlazzi and her husband Kenneth of West Concord; a son Charles E. Santos, II of Leominster; a brother Manuel F. Santos and his wife Sandra of Rio Vista, CA; a sister Rosemary S. Stoner and her husband Gerald of Lake Wales, FL; 6 grandchildren, Lani Grady, John C. Coxen, James G. Coxen, Robert C. Wilhelm, Evan M. Storlazzi, Julia L. Storlazzi; 1 great grandson, Logan Grady; and his beloved pets Chancey and Angel. He was predeceased by his wife, parents and his brother Richard E. Santos. A Vietnam veteran, Charles served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1969 and was a Staff Sargent with Sub Unit #1, 1st Radio Battalion. He is a retired software engineer in the electronics ind- ustry who in the last year and a half became an avid flyer and was working towards obtaining his pilots license. He recently rediscovered his love of drawing and was participating in art classes. In previous years, he enjoyed fishing and spending time at his camp in Maine. Visiting hours are Tuesday, May 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rte 111) Acton. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22nd at 1:00 P.M. followed by burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd., Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to the , online at Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 19 to May 26, 2019