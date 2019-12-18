|
Claire M. (Trabucco) Kuipers, 85, a long-time resident of Boxborough, MA, died on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at Sterling Village in Sterling, MA. Claire was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Dennis G. Kuipers in January 2018 and leaves behind her two daughters, Cheryl Barwise and husband Robert of Sterling, MA; Deborah Thomas and husband Michael of Dracut, MA. Claire was predeceased by her son Dennis J. Kuipers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Timothy Barwise and wife Addison of Princeton, MA; Leah (Barwise) Fougere and husband Daniel of Jamaica Plain; MA, Scott Thomas of Dracut, MA; Emily Thomas of Dracut, MA; Matthew Thomas of Venice Beach, CA; her great-granddaughter Catherine Aoife Barwise of Princeton, MA; her sister, Phyllis Fitzgerald of Stuart, FL.; her brother-in-law Nelson Coluzzi and partner Jean Purrier of Buzzards Bay, MA, along with several nieces and nephews. Claire was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Crossen) Trabucco. She was raised in Watertown, MA and resided in Boxborough since 1965. She began a long career as a medical secretary with Acton-Boxborough Regional High School and for several Concord area medical offices until her retirement. After retirement, she worked part-time at the Boxborough Town Hall as a secretary. Claire enjoyed traveling and vacations with family and friends, especially at Sebago Lake, Maine, and Aruba. She was a loving mother and took great pride in raising her children and caring for the family home in Boxborough which her husband built. Claire always cherished time with the family, especially later with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Claire was a friend to many who knew and loved her. The family is appreciative of the loving care given to Claire at Sterling Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sterling. Visiting hours will be held on Sat. December 21, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. Rt. 111, Acton, MA 01720. A service and celebration of Claire's life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The family will hold a private burial service in South Cemetery, Boxborough. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019