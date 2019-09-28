|
Cleone Verlee (O'Dell) Van Winkle Vollheim , 89, passed peacefully Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 at the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community shortly after a prayerful visit with her daughter Nancy and Rev. Seok Hwan Hong, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Westford. Cleone was born in Kansas City, MO, the middle daughter to Clevah and Jeptha O'Dell. There was often music in the family and everyone who knew Cleone was lifted by her love of music; family lore says that she could sing before she could walk. She was a choir member of Methodist churches in the Midwest before the family moved to Acton in 1972. Cleone met her first husband, Willard "Rip" Van Winkle while he was stationed in the US Army at Ft. Leonard Wood and married in 1950. As a vibrant and socially engaged parent, Cleone served as president of the PTA in IL and later the Acton Woman's Club in MA. After their children were grown, Cleone and Rip traveled extensively including trips to Europe. Mr. Van Winkle passed in 1985 after 34 happy years of marriage. Cleone married a second time in 1991, to William "Bill" Vollheim, who passed in 2006. Although diagnosed with Alzheimers in July 2006, the disease had most likely begun in the years beforehand. Remarkably, Cleone maintained her dignity throughout this long journey. Cleone is survived by her children, Wesley A. Van Winkle and wife Whitney Gould; Nancy (Van Winkle) Burns and her husband David, their son Brian and wife Erica with daughter Kira; and Martha Van Winkle and husband Charlie Van Dusen; Cleone's sister Andrea O'Dell; and three nephews, William, Robin and James Bryant and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Arliene (O'Dell) Bryant, her husband Capt. Harold F. Bryant. All services will be at the United Methodist Church, 10 Church St, Westford, Visiting hours are Sun. Sept. 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Mon. Sept. 30 from 9 to 10 a.m, with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 also online at ; to D'Youville Life and Wellness Community at 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854; or to the United Methodist Church, 10 Church Street, Westford, MA 01886. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
