Surrounded by her children, Corrine Elizabeth Orcutt, 84, passed away peacefully at her summer home in Eliot, Maine on April 28th, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on August 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Dr. Robert and Eleanor (Manson) Hutton. After receiving her nursing degree from Simmons College, she carried her trade to various hospitals in the Boston area before settling in as the beloved nurse for the Acton Public School for 23 years while raising her family with her husband Charles. A strong and remarkable woman who gave so generously of her time to the Acton community, including Minuteman Association for Retarded Citizens, the Salvation Army, the Acton Garden Club and Acton Citizens Library to name just a few. She is predeceased by her husband Charles E. Orcutt, Jr. and daughter Kathryn. She is survived by a sister Janet Veino and husband James, and her brother, Robert Hutton and wife Beverly; her children Chip Orcutt and wife Jennifer, Thomas Orcutt and wife Beth and Elizabeth Schaab and her husband Richard; her nine grandchildren Zach, Charlie, MacKenzie, Cecelia, Eliza, Thomas, Carolyn, Brookelyn and Zoe; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at the family home in Eliot Maine, attire is festive, services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her remembrance to Acton Nursing Services, 30 Sudbury Road Acton MA 01720. Arrangements by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 1 to May 8, 2019