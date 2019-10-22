|
Cyril J. Murphy, 93, of Acton, formerly of Marblehead, died peacefully at the Boxborough home of his daughter Elizabeth Markie- wicz, on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and her husband, John, of Boxborough; John and his wife Desiree, of Williston, VT; Gregory and his wife, Annie, of Oakland, CA; and Paul of Acton; sisters Rose Lamie and Amelia MacNeil; and grandchildren Kimberly, Rhiannon, Allison, Alexandra, Peter J., Peter W., Jenna, and Alex. Born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, to the late John B. and Helen (Parsons) Murphy, he graduated from St. Frances Xavier University with a degree in mathematics. He had a long career in systems analysis and cyber security, working for General Electric, Bell Labs, and GTE, before joining MITRE Corporation, where he worked for 20 years, before retiring in 1998. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed organizing weekend trips to the White Mountains for friends and colleagues, where he climbed all the 4,000 ft. peaks at least twice. He was a land steward for Acton conservation trails for many years and a communicant at St. Elizabeths of Hungary parish. After his retirement, to stay active he joined the Thoreau Club of Concord where he was a proud member of the Band of Brothers. Visiting hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, on Friday, October 25th, from 4:00-7:00pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, on Saturday, October 26th, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, West Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acton-Boxborough United Way, 537 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 101, Acton, MA 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www. actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019