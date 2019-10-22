Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
89 Arlington St.
Acton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril J. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyril J. Murphy Obituary
Cyril J. Murphy, 93, of Acton, formerly of Marblehead, died peacefully at the Boxborough home of his daughter Elizabeth Markie- wicz, on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and her husband, John, of Boxborough; John and his wife Desiree, of Williston, VT; Gregory and his wife, Annie, of Oakland, CA; and Paul of Acton; sisters Rose Lamie and Amelia MacNeil; and grandchildren Kimberly, Rhiannon, Allison, Alexandra, Peter J., Peter W., Jenna, and Alex. Born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, to the late John B. and Helen (Parsons) Murphy, he graduated from St. Frances Xavier University with a degree in mathematics. He had a long career in systems analysis and cyber security, working for General Electric, Bell Labs, and GTE, before joining MITRE Corporation, where he worked for 20 years, before retiring in 1998. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed organizing weekend trips to the White Mountains for friends and colleagues, where he climbed all the 4,000 ft. peaks at least twice. He was a land steward for Acton conservation trails for many years and a communicant at St. Elizabeths of Hungary parish. After his retirement, to stay active he joined the Thoreau Club of Concord where he was a proud member of the Band of Brothers. Visiting hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, on Friday, October 25th, from 4:00-7:00pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, on Saturday, October 26th, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, West Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acton-Boxborough United Way, 537 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 101, Acton, MA 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www. actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now