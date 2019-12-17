|
|
Daniel Danny F. Porrazzo of Acton, Massachusetts (August 3, 1965 - December 11, 2019). Danny Porrazzo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones in Lincoln, Massachusetts, after a long, courageous battle with ALS. Danny was larger than life, although hed be the last one to tell you that. He had a zest for life that was second to none that allowed him to pack a full lifetime into the short 54 years we were blessed to have him. His passion was competitive power lifting, for which he won many competitions and set records within his age group. Danny spent most of his life working in the familys construction business and more recently owned his own livery business, a career which no doubt complimented his gift of gab. He worked hard and he played hard, never being one to shy away from a good party or a pretty lady. Danny was incredible generous, but never one to be take advantage of. Danny fought this terrifying disease, one that has absolutely ravaged his family, on his own terms and much like he lived his life. He fought until the very end and with every last heartbeat, no doubt staring right in the eye the monster that took so many that he loved. Danny made it his passion to fight this disease long before it took his life | he participated in a six-year study, which included medicinal trials from the breakthroughs generated by the late Peter Frates and his ice bucket challenge. After a 42 year wait, Danny is now back nestled in his mothers arms. Danny was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was the youngest of five and is predeceased by his father and mother; Armando and Lorraine Russel; his sisters Madeline and Lorraine; his nephew Mark and niece Amanda. Danny will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Armand Porrazzo of Concord, James Porrazzo of Maynard, many friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, West Cemetery, Massachusetts. Everyone wishing to attend is welcome. Danny requested lots of flowers, which will be accepted at Acton Funeral Home on Friday, December 19, 2019. Donations to ALS 1 are encouraged in his memory. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019